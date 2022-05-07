An unnamed man was in critical condition at UVM Medical Center late Saturday night after he was shot in Highgate early in the morning.

Vermont State Police say someone inside a home fired more than once at a car on Route 7 near Rheaume Road. The unnamed man was inside that car, and at least one bullet struck him. Investigators didn’t know Saturday night exactly when this happened, but he was found — still inside the car — just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 207 and Paquette Drive in St. Albans Town. The intersection is more than 12 miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Police believe that the two people involved knew each other and that there’s no safety risk to the general public. They expect to release the man’s name, and other information about the incident, once their investigation is farther along.

No one was in custody Saturday night. Troopers are asking anyone with information to either call the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.