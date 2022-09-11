Huntington, VT — A man is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen on Saturday.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife say that the shooting occurred on private land and that another hunter had mistaken the victim for a bear. None of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange, which is highly recommended to avoid hunting incidents.

“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier. “The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont hunting seasons.”

Investigations into the shooting incident are ongoing.