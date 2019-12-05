‘They seem like a nice family’: Neighbors describe police shooting in Bristol

A Bristol man is in critical condition after he was shot by state troopers responding to a domestic violence call late Tuesday. Police identified the man as Greg West, 28, and say he confronted them with a shotgun and refused commands to put down the weapon.

“Out of nowhere, I heard bang bang bang,” said, Sean Stoltz, who lives next door to West on Lower Notch Road with his wife, Christine.

“We heard the wife screaming, yelling,” Christine said. “She was saying that ‘You’re in really deep trouble.’ We really don’t know what it was about.”

Police say a 911 caller reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday that West was armed, intoxicated and threatening, and that there were several children inside the house. Troopers and a Bristol Police officer confronted West on a steep driveway between the house and the road.

Maj. Dan Trudeau of the Vermont State Police said police tried to talking to West, who refused to drop the gun. That’s when the two troopers fired multiple rounds from their patrol rifles, striking West several times.

“They put a considerable effort in to try to get him to de-escalate and put down his weapon,” Trudeau said.

West was transported by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is in critical, but stable condition following surgery, police said. No one else was injured.

The Stolz’ say they don’t know the family well. Kids often played outside the house, and they said they’d never heard any trouble before.

“Very unusual,” Christine said. “They seem like a nice family,”

Investigators spent most of the day Wednesday processing the scene. The shooting was the fifth involving a Vermont State Trooper this year, which Trudea said was “definitely alarming.”

The numbers have increased quite a bit,” he said. “We take training as a high priority, we take protection equipment as a high priority.”

The troopers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for the department.