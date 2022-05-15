An unnamed man is recovering after being shot in Burlington’s Old North End early Sunday morning.

It happened at about 4:00 a.m. on the 200 block of North Willard Street. A bystander reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot and seeing a man run after two other men. Police say they found a gun on the ground at the scene, as well as ballistics evidence.

While officers were there, a man walked into the UVM Medical Center emergency room with gunshot wounds. Investigators confirmed he’d been shot during the North Willard Street incident. The extent of his injuries wasn’t clear Sunday night.

Call the Burlington Police at (802) 658-2704 if you know anything else.