The Burlington Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Queen City’s downtown.

Acting Chief Jon Murad said Saturday that the victim is a man in his forties. Officers found him shortly before 12:00 noon at the intersection of Main and Church Streets outside of Manhattan Pizza & Pub.

Chief Murad said he was taken to UVM Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest; there was no update Saturday night about the severity of his injuries.

The chief said this is Burlington’s second gunfire incident of the calendar year. He added that investigators believe the shooting happened in an apartment nearby. However, he did not indicate where the apartment may be or when the incident is believed to have taken place.