An Underhill man is recovering from minor injuries after crashing his car into a house in Jericho.

It happened shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday on River Road at the intersection with Route 15. Vermont State Police say Gregory Bachison, 35, hit a lamppost and a street sign before striking the house. He was taken to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

Bachison had not been charged or cited as of Saturday night, but troopers want to learn what led up to the incident. They’re asking you to call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you saw what happened.