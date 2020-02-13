Man involved in 2018 Nectar’s shooting is sentenced

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A Vermont man will spend over a decade in prison in connected to a shooting at Nectar’s in Burlington nearly two years ago.

Rashad Nashid, 39, was sentenced to twelve and a half years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He will also see three years of supervised release after he completes his sentence.

On February 26, 2018, Nashid fired two shots into a crowded street in front of Nectar’s, hitting a 27-year-old woman. She has since recovered but still suffers physical and psychological effects from the shooting.

According to the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office, the investigation revealed Nashid had eight prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms.