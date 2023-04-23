A man was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town Sunday night after being accused of attacking an ambulance service member earlier in the day.

The Shelburne Police and Shelburne Rescue got a call from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road shortly after 11:00 a.m. for medical or mental health assistance. Seconds after they reached Micael Bizuneh, 34, police say he repeatedly punched a Shelburne Rescue member. An officer was also reportedly hurt taking him into custody. Both were treated at UVM Medical Center for minor injuries and released.

Bizuneh was arrested in 2021 in connection with vandalism sprees in Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Brattleboro.