An autopsy will take place on Monday on the body of a 20-year-old man who died in a crash in St. Lawrence County on Easter morning.

New York State Police say the crash happened at about 8:00 a.m. Sunday on Irish Settlement Road in Canton. A 19-year-old was heading north when he drove off the road and hit a tree. Investigators don’t yet know what caused him to do so.

A passenger — Tyler Bessette, 20, of Canton — died at the scene. The driver is in stable condition at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, while a second passenger is in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.