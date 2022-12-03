The four people who were injured in a deadly head-on crash in the Town of Plattsburgh are expected to fully recover.

Richie Arroyo, 43, of Plattsburgh was driving a car southbound on Durand Road shortly before 12:00 noon on Friday. New York State Police say he drove into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. Arroyo died at the scene.

A 40-year-old Plattsburgh man was a passenger in Arroyo’s car; he was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with injuries. The three people in the truck — a 38-year-old woman from Plattsburgh and her two 4-year-old daughters — were also transported to CVPH. Troopers say none of their injuries were life-threatening.