Man pleads not guilty in wife’s shooting death in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 41-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Investigators believe the two were visiting Vermont from New Hampshire on their first wedding anniversary.

Police say Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives he shot to death his wife, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo early Saturday inside their vehicle in Bolton. Police say he dismembered her body with a saw.

During a brief video arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington, Joseph Ferlazzo was ordered held without bail pending a hearing.

Police began searching for Emily Ferlazzo on Monday after her family reported her missing.

