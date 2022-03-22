Middlebury, VT — A northern New York man faces prison time after he was sentenced in connection with a deadly crash in Addison County three years ago today.

On March 22, 2019, Cécile Druzba and her brother were driving on Route 22A in Addison when they were hit by a car. The driver, Ian Labounty of Crown Point, NY, was headed to work in the opposite direction and driving under the influence of drugs. Cécile later died from her injuries. She was 57 years old.

The family of the Cécile says the hurt and pain from that day will never go away. “She was the glue of our family,” said husband Matt Druzba. “My family has had a rough go as you can imagine. We have spread to four different states since her passing and my family struggled and has been struggling for quite a bit.”

On Tuesday, Labounty was sentenced at the Addison County Courthouse, where he apologized to Druzba’s family. “I am sorry that I have not been able to express my remorse to you and your family for years, I have wanted to.”

Matt told Labounty, “I do in fact forgive you Ian Labounty for killing my wife, my best friend, and the mother of my three kids. I forgive you for that.” Matt says he sensed remorse on Tuesday but stated, “I did not sense it for the last three years, absolutely none.”

Labounty was sentenced to “three to five years, split to serve two, and a term of probation for ten years.”

Matt says justice has been served and he wants the memory of his wife to carry on. “She was the sunshine in our lives, many families’ lives, you can see from the photos she was just beaming and she was the glue.” Matt and his family want to see Labounty participate in community service and be honest about what happened to prevent this from happening in the future.