Williston, VT — A single motor vehicle crash led to a man being stuck in a vehicle for around 12 hours. Vermont State Police received a call at around 8:00 am of a vehicle that had gone off the road on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 78. Responders were not able to locate the vehicle. A second call came in around 9:30 am, with the caller claiming they saw a car off the road at mile marker 79.

The Williston Fire Department was able to locate the vehicle about 40 feet down a rocky embankment. Investigations determined that the crash occurred around 9:00 pm the night before. The operator, identified as Dakota Rockwell of Burlington, could not exit the vehicle due to injuries sustained. By the time he was successfully removed, he had been stuck in the vehicle for about 12 hours. Rockwell was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters would like to thank those who called 911. Since the car went down the embankment, there wasn’t a clear indication of a crash on the highway other than some debris on the side of the road.