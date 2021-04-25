Man rescued from 150-foot-deep abandoned mine shaft in Corinth

A man was recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center at last report after falling about 150 feet down an abandoned mine shaft in Corinth.

The Hanover, New Hampshire Fire Department was just one of the first-response agencies from both of the Twin States that helped get him out. They say it happened at the former Eureka Mine on Pike Hill.

The initial call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hanover firefighters were called in shortly before 11:00 p.m. They were told at that point that the man had already been at the bottom of the mine shaft for more than two hours, meaning nearly an hour went by at a minimum before anyone discovered him.