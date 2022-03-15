Burlington, VT — Cole Hess, 34, of Morrisville, Vermont, has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for distributing child pornography. Hess will also serve a 15-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an initial report from a social media company that a user under the username “IncestKyle” had uploaded child pornography to their platform. The content included images of children under the age of five engaged in sexual acts with adults. The NCMEC then referred the report to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force due to the IP addresses associated with “IncestKyle” showed the user was likely in Lamoille County, VT.

ICAC discovered that the cell phone that was used to access an email account linked the the social media profile had been purchased with Hess’ debit card. Investigations also linked photographs from the social media platform to Hess’ former residence in Johnson, VT. Hess had admitted to using the social media account and having altered at least one of the images he distributed. Hess had a prior conviction for Possession of Child Pornography and will face additional proceedings for violation of probation.