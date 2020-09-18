Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in federal court in New Hampshire to 11 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking.

Court documents said 23-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, who was living in Lawrence, Massachusetts, sold the drug to people from various New England states. On each day he worked, Rodriquez was given at least one 200-gram bag of fentanyl and was expected to sell it and return with about $6,000.

Rodriguez had pleaded guilty last year.

He faces likely deportation to the Dominican Republic, where he is from, after serving his sentence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog