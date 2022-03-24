Plattsburgh, NY — The Plattsburgh City Police Department arrested 31-year-old Justin Tromblee following an investigation into the possible sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigations show that Tromblee had utilized social media platform Snapchat to obtain and send explicit videos and images with a minor.

Tromblee was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, and disseminating indecent materials to minors 1st degree. Tromblee was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released under the supervision of probation. He was issued conditions of release that restricts access to social media and electronic devices.

Plattsburgh City Police Department asks for anyone with information about other victims connected to Tromblee to contact them.