Man shot by Vermont troopers in Bristol facing 5 charges

BRISTOL, Vt. – The Vermont man who was shot and wounded by state troopers following a confrontation outside his home in the town of Bristol is now facing criminal charges.

On Friday, police said that Greg West, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other charges for his role in the Dec. 3 shooting.

Police say West was shot after a relative called to report he was intoxicated, armed with a shotgun, threatening, that he had damaged the home and there were children inside. Police say West refused repeated verbal commands to drop his weapon.

West, who remains hospitalized, is due in court Feb. 24. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.