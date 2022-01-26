Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department responded to a call an armed man around the 1200 block of North Avenue at approximately 5:37 pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Investigations indicate that a woman was speaking with another individual next to a vehicle, when a man known to her ran up to the car and tried to open a door. When he couldn’t open the door, the man identified as 21-year-old Jose Louis Cruz-Rivera of Burlington, got a handgun, smashed the car window with the butt of the gun and threatened two occupants inside the car.

Cruz-Rivera and the female left before police arrived but witness say they saw him hit her with a closed fist as they were walking away.

When officers were interviewing the witnesses, they noticed Cruz-Rivera attempting to drive out of a parking garage with the female in the passenger seat. Officers approached the vehicle and took Cruz-Rivera into custody and found a Glock magazine on his body. Cruz-Rivera admitted to having a Glock handgun in the car, which the officers seized.

He was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,000 bail and was arraigned on January 26 in the Chittenden County Superior Court on two charges of Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Domestic Assault, and two charges of Reckless Endangerment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BPD at (802) 658-2704.