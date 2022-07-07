Burlington, VT — A man was struck in the head by gunfire in the vicinity of Luck St. and Intervale Ave. on Thursday night. Officers responded to calls about multiple shots being fired and located the man in his early 20s, who was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition.

Investigations into the shooting are in its earliest stages and no suspect is in custody. This shooting marks the 16th gunfire incident in Burlington in 2022, and the third in the month of July. The last incident took place on July 2 on North Ave.

We will update this story as more information is released by the Burlington Police Department.