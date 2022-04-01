In April 2017, an investigation was launched by the Vermont State Police into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts, which occurred on July 16, 2016, at the Boston Children’s Hospital. Madison was 15 at the time of her death, but investigations revealed that she had died as a result of complications of an intentional injury she sustained when she was just over a month old.

Previously, her biological father Jason Roberts was charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault as a result of the intentional injuries. On March 31, Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, issued an arrest warrant for Roberts on a charge of Second-Degree Murder. The warrant orders for Roberts to be held without bail pending arraignment.

The 44-year-old who currently resides in Tennessee was taken into custody on Friday by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall Service in Maryville, Tennessee. Roberts is in custody pending extradition to Vermont to face charges.