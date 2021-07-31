Man wanted after downtown Burlington shootout; 2 other suspects in custody

The man seen here is wanted on unspecified charges in connection with what police describe as a shootout in downtown Burlington. (Still image taken from surveillance video provided by Burlington Police)

Two men are in custody in connection with what investigators are calling a shootout in downtown Burlington. However, a third man is still at large.

The Burlington Police believe the man seen in this story was one of three men that were fighting at Simon’s Mobil on South Winooski Avenue shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The fight led to an exchange of gunfire; no one was hit. There’s no indication of what the two suspects already in custody are charged with.

The remaining suspect is an African-American man. He was wearing a white zippered sweatshirt or jacket, a white T-shirt, dark shorts with a light-colored stripe down each side and white shoes.

Investigators wrote that he arrived at the gas station in a light-colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a silver Nisssan Rogue. However, they don’t know who the driver was.

The BPD is asking you to call (802) 658-2704 if you have any additional information about this case.