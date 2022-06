Vermont State Police are seeking assistance in locating 52-year-old Carl Sanborn, of Barney, Vermont. An arrest warrant was issued for Sanborn, for allegedly sexually assaulting juveniles between the ages of 4 and 15 over the last several years.

As of right now, Vermont Department of Children and Families know of four victims. Anyone with information about Sanborn’s location is asked to contact Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.