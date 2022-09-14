Vermont State Police are searching for a man who ran into a wooded area in Rockingham after attacking a construction worker Wednesday on southbound Interstate-91.

Police said the man is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is described as white, 5-foot-10 inches with a brown beard. His clothing — a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants — appeared to be covered in mud, police said.

The man allegedly struck and slashed a member of the construction crew working on an interstate project near mile-marker 35. Troopers are working the scene and attempting to locate the man.

Anyone who sees someone fitting the man’s description should immediately call 911, the Vermont State Police or local law enforcement.