Burlington police are investigating a shooting after a man went to the UVM Medical Center emergency room last week for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly after midnight July 23 after a report that a man in his 40s was being treated non-life threatening woulds.

Police said after interviewing the man, officers went to the scene and confirmed that a shooting had occurred. They said witnesses told them that two men fled the scene in separate directions immediately after the shooting.

The investigation is in its earliest stages, police said, and more information will be shared when it becomes known. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704