Governor Scott is slowly loosening the “spigot”. He says that, with building off of last week’s orders, outdoor retail facilities, such as gardens or a greenhouses are allowed to have in-person buying in outdoor spaces but there can't be more than ten people, including customers and staff, in the area at a time. For landscapers, small crews of five or fewer can perform outdoor work or work in unoccupied structures. The Governor is also allowing manufacturing and distribution operations to open with a maximum of five employees, as long as they remain six feet apart.

Governor Phil Scott said, "The best way to take small steps forward, is to make sure we put health and safety first. All of us, employers, employees, and customers must take this responsibility seriously."