The death of an inmate who was being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland is under investigation.

The Vermont Department of Corrections said in a Sunday night email that Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor reported having trouble sitting upright in his cell Friday morning. He was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment but died at the hospital Sunday afternoon. Martin’s death is not considered suspicious.

Vermont State Police and the Vermont Defender General’s Prisoner’s Rights Office will conduct separate investigations. Meanwhile, the DOC will conduct internal administrative and medical reviews.

Martin was being held without bail on charges from an alleged October convenience store robbery in Rutland City. He also had an outstanding warrant in Grafton County, New Hampshire for heroin possession.