Burlington, VT– A special dedication to Vermont’s former Senior Senator’s wife, Marcelle Leahy. Patrick Leahy has long advocated for the health and quality of Lake Champlain, and the Leahys have a long history with the waters.

The University of Vermont just got a new state-of-the-art floating classroom named after Marcelle Leahy. As it set sail Thursday, the Leahys celebrated the students, and Lake Champlain.

“Thank you for this most humbling experience, to have the honor of christening the ‘Marcelle Melosira’ today, she will always be in my heart as she sails,” says Marcelle Leahy.

The inaugural first sail of the ‘Marcelle Melosira,’ a 65-foot research vessel for UVM students of the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Center. The Leahys have long championed the health of the lake.

“There are certainly no greater friends of Lake Champlain than Patrick and Marcelle Leahy, nor are there greater friends of UVM,” says UVM President Suresh Garimella.

He says new, innovative equipment was installed to help students study the lake.

“It’s just a commitment to the future in continuing the work that Patrick began decades ago to restore, revive the health of the lake,” says Senator Peter Welch.

Before the boat could sail the waters, it had to be christened. Marcelle Leahy had the honor of breaking a champagne bottle made of sugar glass on the side of the vessel, a sailor tradition.

The Leahys hold Lake Champlain near and dear.

“Patrick and I met for the very first time at my parent’s camp on Colchester Point, on the shores of Lake Champlain,” says Marcelle. “The lake has always been a big part of our lives, and we want nothing more than for it to always continue to mean as much to subsequent generations,” she says.

The lead professor and the captain of the Marcelle Melosira explain the upgrades on the new boat.

“There’s so many opportunities here, we will be able to get all three hundred of our first-year students, first semester, on the boat for a week on the lake learning about water quality,” says Jason Stockwell, the director of the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Center.

“We’re a hybrid vessel, so we have 160 kilowatts of lithium-ion power, so we could be underway out on the lake for up to three hours just on electric energy,” notes Taylor Resnick, the captain of the vessel.

Students will join the voyages when classes are in session on August 28th.