Plattsburgh, NY – With the Margaret Street project well underway, the North Country Chamber of Commerce is going above and beyond to support businesses, despite one lane remaining closed for construction crews.

Recognizing the importance of aiding small businesses during this uncertain time, they are tirelessly working to promote open establishments.

“Not that we have seen a huge challenge at this point, but we know there’s murmurs of ‘oh there’s construction downtown’. Some questions, what does that mean? How do I support my local businesses there? Are they open? Just a lot of questions, so we really thought let’s start this initiative to answer those,” said the VP of Marketing for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Kristy Kennedy.

The importance of the summer season was another big reason to start the initiative.

“You see tourism rising. People going and walking around. Wanting to frequent those businesses, so we really want to tell that message that all those businesses are open, you can still really enjoy your summer at your favorite places to dine, eat, and shop,” said Kennedy.

Margaret Street updates and information on parking, which businesses are open, and a direct link to each businesses website is located on the North Country Chamber of Commerce website.

“I find that the chamber is wonderful. I mean, it’s taking a proactive response. It’s trying to help the businesses. It’s reaching out and does a wonderful job and the director does a fantastic job. They’re taking a proactive stance which is what we all need,” said local business owner, Steve Brodi.

Brodi says business has been down so far during the project, but have been pleased with the response from the city, construction crews, and chamber.

“We had a situation with the signs where we didn’t like the sign. The sign said North Margaret Street closed. We brought it to their attention, and within 24 hours they had that problem solved and they changed the verbage to say North Lane,” said Brodi.

The website will continue to be updated with business information throughout the project.

And more information about the construction timeline can be found on the City of Plattsburgh website.