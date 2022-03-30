Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department has announced that 22-year-old Roderick Hudson of South Burlington has surrendered himself to the BPD for the shooting that took place at the Marketplace Parking Garage on March 26.

Hudson is being held without bail and will be arraigned on Thursday. Charges include Attempted 2nd Degree Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

During the shooting, two victims sustained gunshot wounds, and a third victim had sustained a minor wound from shrapnel. Currently, one victim is still in the hospital recovering.