Marlboro College will close, move programs to Emerson

Photograph taken by Jared C. Benedict on 18 June 2004., CC BY-SA 3.0

Marlboro College plans to close its Vermont campus after this school year and move its academic programs to Emerson College in Boston.

The move was announced Wednesday following years of declining enrollment at Marlboro. In the fall of 2018, the private, liberal arts school had just 142 students.

In a news release, Marlboro President Kevin F. F. Quigley and Richard H. Saudek, chair of the Board of Trustees said:

“Given our severe financial challenges, coupled with difficult trends in higher education, the Marlboro trustees believe that an alliance with Emerson is the best opportunity to secure and sustain Marlboro’s legacy far into the future.”

Marlboro students will be able to finish their degrees at Emerson, and tenured faculty will be offered jobs, the schools said. Marlboro’s $30 million endowment and $10 million in real estate holdings will be given to Emerson.

Quigley said the agreement allows the “essential elements of Marlboro” to endure at Emerson.

Marlboro joins a long list of small New England colleges that have shut down or merged in recent years as the region’s college-age population declines.