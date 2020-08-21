Marshfield man pleads not guilty in shooting death of father

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Marshfield man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father.

Thirty-three-year-old Samir Fink was arraigned Thursday in the death of 71-year-old William Fink, who was found dead in their home. Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute.

The victim’s wife, Ann Borys, called police Wednesday morning after finding her husband dead in his bed. WCAX-TV reports that Borys told police that the younger Fink had a stroke six years ago and that his behavior had changed since then.

Fink will undergo a mental health evaluation.

He was being held without bail. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog