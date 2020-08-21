Marshfield man pleads not guilty in shooting death of father

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Marshfield man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father.

Thirty-three-year-old Samir Fink was arraigned Thursday in the death of 71-year-old William Fink, who was found dead in their home. Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute.

The victim’s wife, Ann Borys, called police Wednesday morning after finding her husband dead in his bed. WCAX-TV reports that Borys told police that the younger Fink had a stroke six years ago and that his behavior had changed since then.

Fink will undergo a mental health evaluation.

He was being held without bail.