Mask ordinance in effect in Montpelier

Montpelier’s City Council has voted, and you’ll have to wear masks in public. Starting June 4th, the next time you’re visiting your favorite restaurant or store in the City of Montpelier, you’re going to have to wear a mask.

After a unanimous vote Wednesday night, all employees and people going into businesses where they are in the presence of others, must mask up. Many businesses already require them, and found it helpful if the city was there to back them up.

“For the safety if employees and customers a like, it’s just necessary to take the precautions so that we can all stay safe, that’s what we’ve been saying all along, hashtag stay safe,” says Sharon Whyte, manager at Salaam Boutique in Montpelier.

Despite many businesses taking charge and requiring masks already, Montpelier City Councilor, Conor Casey says since the State and Federal Government failed to act in mandating masks, it was up to them. “I think a lot of people maybe come at this and say its an anti-business measure, but if you look, we had maybe 60 businesses in Montpelier actually asked the council to take action. To me its a workers rights issue very much, I don’t think somebody in any one of our downtown businesses should have to choose between their own health and a paycheck.”

However, as Mayor Anne Watson tells us, instances where you are at a restaurant or getting a hair cut may allow for some exceptions to the rule. “Its really also only to the extent that it does not interfere with the primary function of that business. So as salons are, lets say doing beard trims, you know they may remove them from that… or for that purpose.”

And while Mayor Watson says there are no punishments for those who don’t wear a mask, she says businesses do have the right to refuse them.