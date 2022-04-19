Burlington, VT — On Tuesday morning, the Transportation Security Administration announced they are no longer enforcing mask mandates at airports. The Burlington International Airport will not require masks within the airport, however, individuals may choose to continue wearing masks.
Acting Director of Aviation, Nic Longo expressed “that while masks are no longer required within the airport, we encourage them based on CDC recommendations.” Travelers should be aware that there may be different local mask mandates in other areas of the United States and other countries.
