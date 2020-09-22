Massachusetts climber dies when boulder severs rope on hike in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials say a climber died when a tumbling boulder severed his rope, causing him to fall 150 feet while climbing on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park.

Several people saw the climber fall on Sunday, but the man’s body couldn’t be recovered until Monday. Officials identified the climber 34-year-old Benjamin Kessel, of Somerville, Massachusetts.

Officials say Kessel was climbing up the cliff when a rock, roughly the size of a refrigerator, dislodged and sliced his rope.