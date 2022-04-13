On February 23, Barre City Police responded to a shooting and found 37-year-old Jason Batchelder who had sustained several gunshot wounds. Batchelder was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment, and was later transported to the UVM Medical Center.

Investigations identified the shooter to be 31-year-old Abimael Figueroa of Springfield, Massachusetts, and detectives were able to obtain an extraditable arrest warrant. The Springfield Massachusetts Police Department and the United States Marshal service were contacted for assistance.

On Wednesday, Figueroa was taken into custody without incident following the execution of a search warrant at a Bancroft Street residence in Springfield, MA. Figueroa will appear in an extradition hearing in Massachusetts and will face the charge of Attempted Murder in Vermont.