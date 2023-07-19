Bethel, VT – The Vermont State Police are investigating a death of a man, 35, from Boston, Massachusetts that occurred earlier this month at the ‘Buring Man’ inspired Firefly Arts Collection.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and is not considered suspicious.

Toxicology testing is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, and the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time of the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Royalton Barracks.