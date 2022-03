Investigators are looking for witnesses to a deadly crash on Interstate 89 North in Berlin.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday, about a mile north of exit 6. Vermont State Police say Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Massachusetts drove on the highway median for several hundred feet and hit a tree.

Vanvort was wearing a seat belt, but he died at the scene. Troopers from the Middlesex barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 229-9191 if you saw what led up to the crash.