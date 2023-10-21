Vermont State Police are searching for two young men from western Massachusetts whom troopers believe to have disappeared in northern Vermont under suspicious circumstances.

Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield and Eric White of Chicopee are both 21 years old. They’d reportedly been traveling together in Burlington, Stowe, Morrisville and Lowell. Their families reported them missing last Sunday. Relatives hadn’t heard from the pair in several days and hadn’t been able to contact them.

Solomon is about 5’6″ and 180 pounds with blue/hazel eyes, brown hair and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and an orange camouflage baseball hat labeled with the letters ‘DBF’.

White is 5’9″ or 5″10″ and about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There’s no word on what he was wearing when he was last reported seen.

VSP is asking anyone who may know the two men’s whereabouts to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881. You can also offer an anonymous tip by clicking here.