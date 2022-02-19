A Massena man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting near the campus of SUNY Potsdam from Friday night.

New York State Police say Michael Snow, 31, is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in Canton without bail.

Snow is accused of killing SUNY Potsdam senior Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson, New York. She was found unconscious on the side of a road near the campus shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday with what police say were multiple gunshot wounds. Howell died at a hospital a short time later.

SUNY Potsdam officials have canceled all classes that were scheduled for Monday.