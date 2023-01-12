Burlington’s Mayor Miro Weinberger joined police Thursday afternoon to announce sixteen new management initiative plans to improve public safety and reduce gun violence.

Weinberger says the city needs increased efforts to ensure the new year is not a repeat of the previous year, being one of the most violent years in Burlington history.

Weinberger announced the initiative of a new task force to counter gun violence paired with asking the state to take further preventative action.

“Our police department has now resolved over 80 percent of the shootings since 2020 and the rate of new shootings has significantly slowed,” said Weinberger. “Public safety remains a top concern of Burlington residents, workers and visitors, and we still have much to do to ensure that our recent progress continues.”

Weinberger announced new priorities to end gun violence, including the discussion of effective solutions to solve Burlington’s problems between community leaders. Governor Phil Scott and the State Legislature were called on to impose new statewide gun laws. This would include a safe firearms storage requirement, prohibiting guns and bars in restaurants, making reckless endangerment with a firearm a felony, and increasing the presence of police downtown.

“Of the last seventeen crime guns retrieved by the Burlington police, six were stolen from unsecured locations including vehicles and approximately 25 percent of the gunfire incidents over that time involved late night bar-related violence,” said Weinberger.

Another addition to the plan would include a continued rebuild of the Burlington Police Department, to counteract the loss of nearly thirty police officers since July of 2020. The department hopes to make progress on policing reforms, including training from the Center for Policing Equity.

“We’re going to be really digging into some training that allows us to talk about institutional and structural historical racism that is something that has both been a … that the police in many different places and at many different times have been undue authors of,” said Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department.