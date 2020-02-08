Mayor Mike Bloomberg opens up Vermont campaign headquarters in Burlington

With 23 days to go until Super Tuesday in Vermont, Mayor Mike Bloomberg opened up his Vermont Headquarters here in Burlington. Bloomberg was in Burlington campaigning last month.



Members from the State Democratic Party were also there to show their support, and to help register voters. Volunteers and supporters gathered at the office Saturday afternoon, celebrating the opening of the Headquarters.



“We have a very good campaign office here. We’re right on Lake Champlain, we’re on two major roads, so we’re hoping people stop in. And we’re 23 days away from Town Meeting Day, which is March 3rd. So the campaign has kind of kicked off, and we’re kind of looking forward to it,” said Andrew Champagne, a member of the State Democratic Committee.



Former Sierra Club President, Aaron Mair was there to speak about Mayor Bloomberg, and why he thinks Bloomberg should be President.