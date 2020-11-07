Mayor Miro Weinberger asks Vermonters to exercise caution this weekend as covid numbers continue to grow

This week there was a wave of new case growth in Chittenden County. With the seven day average rising to just under 13 new cases per day. Mayor Miro Weinberger said the virus will grow rapidly if we let it.

“And this weekend is the time when we can bring it back down and back under control, I am calling on everyone to exercise extra caution this weekend and until the number of cases per day drops again,” Mayor Weinberger said.

UVM has continuously made efforts to respond to the virus. Six students tested positive on Wednesday, leading to the quarantine of 30 students. The university has administered over 100,000 COVID-19 tests to students and faculty.

“We had six positives this week out of over 10,000 tests which amounts to less than one half of one percent positivity rate on UVMs campus,” Director of Federal and State Relations at UVM, Wendy Koenig said.

Koenig does not know the source of the outbreak and said every positive they get is taken seriously. There is a process in place if a student does test positive on campus.

“Students are placed in a facility that is monitored 24/7 so they are being monitored while they are in quarantine and isolation.” Koenig said.

Mayor Weinberger said the broader aspect of the case growth is not driven by the cases at the school.

“The case growth has been occurring in private settings and private parties,” Mayor Weinberger said.

The only way to get it under control will depend on the people.

“Personal responsibility, about Burlintonians and Vermonters taking responsibility for keeping them and their loved ones safe,” Mayor Weinberger said.

This weekend Mayor Weinberger is calling on people to keep their gatherings small, stay outdoors, wear face coverings, and if you’ve been in a high risk situation to consider getting testing.