Mayor Weinberger seeks termination of BTV airport director Gene Richards

Burlington’s airport director Gene Richards may face termination after an almost two-month investigation found that he mistreated employees and violated city practices.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger initiated the process Friday evening.

In June, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employee reported that a private vehicle was using the airport’s gasoline facility. The investigation revealed Richards filled up his personal vehicle 59 times in a 6-month span.

The investigation also revealed that Richards regularly engaged in behavior that employees found humiliating and offensive. This includes yelling, screaming, name-calling, and using profanity.

Mayor Weinberger asked him to resign, yet Richards declined. The mayor will call for a special meeting of the City Council on September 9th to conduct a termination meeting.

Richards was originally placed on paid administrative leave on June 30. Nic Longo remains the interim Aviation Director.