Burlington, VT — Following the announcement of the Building Homes Together 2.0 campaign to build 5,000 new homes by 2025, Mayor Miro Weinberger has released a ten-point plan with the ultimate goal of doubling the rate of housing production and ending chronic homelessness in the Queen City in the next two years.

“The path to making good on the promise that decent, stable housing is a human right is to build a lot more homes throughout the City and throughout the region,” stated Mayor Weinberger. “This will require community change and understanding from us all. Our goal should not simply be to reduce homelessness, it must be to end it.”

Queen City leaders say housing is a human right and they’re working together to fulfill this promise.

Mayor Weinberger’s Action Plan will implement 10 specific initiatives:

Invest at least $5 million of ARPA funds, with at least $1 million designated for initiatives to better serve the chronically homeless and $4 million to build new permanently affordable housing. Create a Special Assistant to End Homelessness position within the City’s Community and Economic Development Office (CEDO) to provide a single point of accountability for expanded community effort. Strengthen through new investment Chittenden County’s “Coordinated Entry” command center team that drives weekly progress towards functional zero with a comprehensive, real-time, by-name data effort. Support the creation of 78 new homes for formerly homeless residents (25 percent of the goal for new, permanently affordable housing) by partnering with affordable housing developers. Invest in approximately 30 shelter pods and related infrastructure to create a new low-barrier facility for 2022. Set a goal to support the creation of 1,250 total homes, including 312 permanently affordable homes, by the end of 2026 (25 percent of the total Building Homes Together 2.0 goal). Fully fund the Housing Trust Fund to voter-approved levels in fiscal year 2023. Open new housing opportunities through the creation of a mixed-use Enterprise Innovation District in a portion of the South End. Open new on-campus University of Vermont (UVM) student housing opportunities by rezoning the former Trinity Campus to reduce UVM’s pressure on the housing market. Open new housing opportunities City-wide through “missing middle” zoning reforms, which will expand opportunities for new homes to be created in every neighborhood in ways that reflect the character of these parts of the City

Weinberger says state and local land-use policies, which makes housing illegal in some parts of the city has greatly contributed to the housing shortage. He wants to reverse this with a few zoning reforms and teaming up with several partners to create an enterprise innovation district in the south end.

Burlington City Council Ward 4 Sarah Carpenter commented, “Amidst a housing crisis, this is an unconscionable waste of valuable land.”

The Mayor and his colleagues say they are determined to address this growing crisis as Chittenden County saw a nearly 400 percent increase in chronic homelessness since 2018.

“I feel so strongly that this is a state and regional problem but unless municipalities own it, we’re never going to solve it,” said Carpenter.

Next month, City Council will discuss the creation of a new low barrier facility, using ARPA dollars to fund 30 shelter pods and related infrastructure.