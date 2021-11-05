Mayor Weinberger suspends search for new police chief

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has called off the city’s search for a new Police Chief for the time being.

The search committee found that the current pool of candidates is, quote… “Insufficient for the appointment of a permanent chief”.

Weinberger has told councilors he won’t re-start the search until they take several specific steps.

Those include — increasing the new chief’s salary, and, using a search firm with experience recruiting progessive law enforcement leaders.

The Burlington Police Department has been without a permanent chief for nearly two years.

Former Chief, Brandon Del Pozo resigned in December 2019 after anonymously trolling a police critic on social media… and, getting caught lying to the media about having done so.