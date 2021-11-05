Mayor Weinberger suspends search for new police chief

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has called off the city’s search for a new Police Chief for the time being.

The search committee found that the current pool of candidates is, quote… “Insufficient for the appointment of a permanent chief”.

Weinberger has told councilors he won’t re-start the search until they take several specific steps.

Those include — increasing the new chief’s salary, and, using a search firm with experience recruiting progessive law enforcement leaders.

The Burlington Police Department has been without a permanent chief for nearly two years.

Former Chief, Brandon Del Pozo resigned in December 2019 after anonymously trolling a police critic on social media… and, getting caught lying to the media about having done so.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog