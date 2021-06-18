Deconstructing Moran: What’s next for the old power plant on Burlington’s waterfront?

The “Moran Frame” stands tall at the front of Burlington’s waterfront. This old power plant is in the process of being turned in to a community gathering place.

Mayor Miro Wienberger says, “What we are doing is deconstructing it. We have taken off the bricks as you can see. We are cleaning it up, we are stabilizing it. We will be painting it soon and by November we will have completed transforming this former building from this eye sore that it has been for decades, in to a landmark.”

The “Moran Frame” and area around it will be run by the Burlington Parks and Rec Department. This is the last stage of revitalizing the waterfront, a project that has been in the works since 2014.

Mayor Weinberger says, “If you were here just a few years ago, this whole place was a mess. It really was a chaotic part of the former industrial waterfront. There were electrical transformers, big overhead powerlines. All sorts of overgrowth.”

The coal-fired Moran plant went on line in 1954, producing electricity until decommissioning in 1986. Since then, the majority of the building has remained vacant. The plant is viewed as the last remnant of the former waterfront and Weinberger says it is important to preserve that history.

“We don’t kind of throw away all the energy and effort and resources that went in to creating this and that we have a framework that overtime we, literally a framework, that we can add to and bring as more uses prove themselves to be viable, we can add to overtime.”

The Mayor says the reason the project is taking longer to complete is because the city is working with specialists to make sure it is done right. He says, “There is some environmental remediation as well. There were PCB’s on the steel that are going to be incased in the final paint job here. It is a special paint job.”

In the future, Weinberger has big plans — an observation deck, additional amenities on the ground floor, shops and maybe a food establishment.