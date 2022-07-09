The Mayor’s Cup Regatta is a sailing tradition in Plattsburgh. The competition has been around since 1978 and attracts skippers from all across the region. From live music, to cornhole to sailboat races, the Mayor’s Cup Regatta is back in full swing this year.

“You couldn’t ask for a nicer day or venue I mean it’s gorgeous out here,” says Plattsburgh Resident Tad Siemerling.



The Regatta has traditionally been held in Trinity Park but was moved to Plattsburgh city beach last year.

“We thought there were so many other locations so why don’t we try the beach,” says Mayor’s Cup Festival Chair Sue Leblanc-Durocher.

Those at the beach were not disappointed including children like Jenna Davidson.

“I love it,” says Jenna Davidson.

“This year, you look around and the beach is almost full,” says Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest. “It’s nice to see.”

“Its the beautiful weather,” Plattsburgh Resident Tad Siemerling says. “My wife is kayaking so we decided to get out and enjoy the day. We went to downtown Plattsburgh and heard it was the mayor cup so we went to the beach to enjoy the beautiful day.”



Plattsburgh City Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the US. Since Lake Champlain runs through Canada, Canadian racers are able to sail to Plattsburgh where they can race in the Mayor’s Cup Regatta. After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival returned last year. But the Mayor’s Cup Festival Chair says something was missing.

“You see so many Canadians boats and they’ve been sealed up for almost three years,” Sue Leblanc-Durocher says.



The festival chair says 50% of beachgoers are from Canada. Those in Plattsburgh are happy to see the Canadian border reopen.

“We’re happy to have them back and thrilled to see their families here,” Sue Leblanc-Durocher says.

And neighbors from the north are happy to be back in the North Country.

“We feel at home here, everyone’s so friendly,” says Montreal Resident Mary Borsellino.

Canadian visitors tell me they’ve been wanting to come down for awhile.

“We usually come down once a year,” says Montreal Resident John Davidson. “Now that it’s opened, we rented a hotel for a couple of days to come see the beach.”



Plattsburgh residents say they don’t take days like these for granted.

“We look forward to the summer times in our community,” Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says. “It’s a long winter and when the summer does come, we got to relish days like this.”

“We have to enjoy this because we’ll be sitting in the house in the blizzard and wondering why we didn’t do all these fun things,” Sue Leblanc-Durocher says.

The Mayor’s Cup Festival Chair says she’s seen higher turnouts this year than in previous years. She looks forward to seeing the event grow in the future.