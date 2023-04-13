The future of a medication abortion drug is unclear after a Texas judge’s decision to roll back on the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. Overnight, an appeals court blocked part of that ruling. Now, the U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to intervene.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark notes, less than an hour after the Texas ruling came in, Washington state ordered the FDA to continue mifepristone access in the states named in a separate case. Vermont is a plaintiff on the Washington case, which secured the use of mifepristone, at least until the end of the day on Friday.

“Abortion is still legal in this state, it is still protected in the state constitution. I take that very seriously and I’ll keep fighting for everyone’s right to have an abortion here,” says AG Clark.

Clark says an appeal to the Supreme Court on the question of mifepristone is expected on Friday.

“We currently are looking to the Washington court for how this is going to impact Vermont, and the Washington court currently has a pending questions that the FDA posed to the court, the FDA asked the Washington court for clarity on their order, so we’re waiting to hear from Washington on that order,” notes Clark.

With the fate of mifepristone in question, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has a “backup plan.”

“For the time being in the short term, of these two drugs used in a medication abortion, we do have the option to go to a misoprostol only approach, and that’s the second drug, that is also very safe and effective,” says Lucy Leriche, the Vice President of Vermont Public Affairs with PPNNE.

But one organization thinks the drug is not safe.

“I do believe that the FDA rushed the mifepristone through, and women have died from taking the medication abortion drugs. It’s not plan B, it’s not the morning after pill, it is a medically induced abortion,” says Mary Hahn Beerworth, the Executive Director of Vermont Right to Life.

Hahn Beerworth believes halting the administration of the drug is in the state’s best interest. “It’s not going to hurt Vermonters to take a look and make sure what we have on the market is not only safe for women– it’s definitely not safe for their unborn child,” she says.

The Justice Department is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. AG Clark says a decision should come relatively quickly due to the sensitivity of the issue.