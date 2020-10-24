Meet Scott Milne, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor

“I believe I’ve got experience and I know what people are going through,” said Scott Milne who is running for Vermont’s second-highest office.

The Republican candidate has spent three decades leading Milne Travel, a family-owned travel management company, whose network of clients and employees expands across the nation.

But he says he understands the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19.

“I’m in the travel and tourism business, which is the largest employer of people on the planet, a vital part of Vermont’s economy, and that’s been decimated by Covid.”

With his eyes set on economic recovery, Milne says, if elected, he’ll enact what’s called “Progress VT.”

“See, I’ve got a plan: Progress VT. I would argue I’m the only person in this race with a plan. Sixty ideas that I think are going to make Vermont a better place,” said Milne.

These ideas include:

“Eliminating pensions on social security and military retirements, making childcare more affordable, simply by borrowing some ideas from New Hampshire that I think are good ideas, expanding rural broadband,” said Milne.

In 2014, Milne lost the race for governor, coming within 2500 votes of becoming the first candidate to defeat an incumbent Vermont governor since 1962. But right now, he is focused on the final days of his campaign.

When asked, “A vote for Milne is a vote for…,” he said: “A reliable and trusted partner for Governor Scott and somebody who will be able to…on day one, hit the ground running with a comprehensive understanding of our economy, how government and private business works together, and how to get our economy back on track.”

Both candidates in the race for lieutenant governor agreed to commit to a peaceful transfer should either opponent win the election.